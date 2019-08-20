Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Raised Stake by $522,170; Arrow Financial Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position as Share Price Declined

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 3.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 6.00 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 19/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP QHC.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 30/05/2018 – GORMAN: REASONABLE ACTIVITY IN MARKETS FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 19/03/2018 – SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 93,995 shares. Alphaone Serv Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept reported 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 1,077 shares. Kames Pcl holds 750,765 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 1.08% or 1.18M shares. 82,851 are owned by Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt. Allen Holding reported 30,000 shares. Old Natl State Bank In holds 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 204,276 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt stated it has 89,917 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt LP holds 2.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 20,000 shares. Central National Bank Trust invested in 5,345 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 641,242 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Artemis Llp reported 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chatham Capital Group Inc stated it has 38,176 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares to 10,537 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,301 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 848,381 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 28,951 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 13.42 million shares stake. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.38% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 797,270 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 520,118 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Brown Mgmt Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 7,734 shares. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 447 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 5.20 million shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co reported 1.94M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. South State Corp accumulated 0.2% or 45,334 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).