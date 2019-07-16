Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Berkshire Hathaway Has Raised Its Stake; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Price Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed by $172.30 Million Its Position

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.09. About 267,064 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.20 million shares to 53.65M shares, valued at $2.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28M for 21.17 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.