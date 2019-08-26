Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Central Securities Has Boosted Holding; Aperio Group Has Increased Its Holding in Autohome (ATHM) by $578,550

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 5,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 58,806 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 53,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 809,949 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5,672 shares to 332,180 shares, valued at $40.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 64,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,528 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

