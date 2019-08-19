Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Increased Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.41 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $8.3 during the last trading session, reaching $311.1. About 3.40M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 247,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 244,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 5.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares to 173,339 shares, valued at $21.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,667 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Lc accumulated 3.15% or 2.53 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 400,654 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 755 shares. 1,750 were accumulated by Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi. Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.04% or 114,024 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 14,782 shares in its portfolio. Valiant Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Trust Company has 0.49% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,736 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 12,880 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 58,816 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 481,108 shares. Gruss And Co has 1.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,325 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Lc reported 300 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney+ to Topple Giants of Online Streaming – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Encourages Netflix Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd accumulated 1.01% or 3.00 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.39M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 97,101 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,493 shares. Cardinal Management has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exchange reported 1.51% stake. New York-based Overbrook Mgmt Corp has invested 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,781 shares. Osborne Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consolidated Inv Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 2.17% or 42,992 shares. Cannell Peter B, New York-based fund reported 99,168 shares. 28,743 were accumulated by Blume Capital. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.05 million shares or 1.84% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 238,596 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 59,498 shares to 246,140 shares, valued at $24.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,050 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.