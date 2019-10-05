Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Holder Capital Research Global Investors Raised Its Stake by $135.82 Million as Stock Rose; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Pursuing Forensic Audits to Investigate Cambridge Analytica Claims; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 26.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92B, up from 24.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 299,158 shares to 27.39M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB) by 34,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corporation Plc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum Towne Inc holds 38,457 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 11,059 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 564,323 shares. Alley Lc has invested 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.06 million are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability owns 23,892 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.19% or 45,495 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 34,368 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. M Hldg Inc owns 32,866 shares. Exchange Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 50,268 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,050 shares. First Bankshares Tru stated it has 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mai Capital stated it has 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Dallas Secs stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Company Of Nevada accumulated 235,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny invested in 473,411 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 9,967 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,222 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp owns 76,439 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. The New York-based Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 1.38% or 104,500 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 565,350 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Corsair Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,106 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,330 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 303,632 shares. 99,376 were accumulated by Academy Mngmt Incorporated Tx. Altimeter Capital Management LP accumulated 3.75M shares. National Bank stated it has 1,960 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.