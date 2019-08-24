Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Blue Chip Partners Has Increased by $981,619 Its Holding; Anchorage Capital Group Stake in Macys (Put) (M) Cut as Share Price Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37 million shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 111,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, up from 101,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s: Market Reaction To Guidance Cut Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s Is Running In Quicksand – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s sized up after earnings dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Town And Country Savings Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company has invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Carolina-based Westend Ltd Liability has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nadler Fincl holds 5,188 shares. Barr E S & Com reported 189,387 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 68,137 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Affinity Inv Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 166,189 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 208,620 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bouchey Fin Group Inc Limited accumulated 4,875 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or holds 0.16% or 5,009 shares. 56,382 are owned by Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or holds 2.83% or 64,929 shares in its portfolio. Moller, Illinois-based fund reported 5,084 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Company Ca has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,795 shares.