Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Upped by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc; Ami Investment Management Trimmed Holding in United Health Group (UNH) as Share Price Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 6.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 1,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 5,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $233.54. About 3.47 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 54,364 shares to 83,781 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,418 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

