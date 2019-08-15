Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Cut Its Position by $40.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 7.30M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 30,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 137,879 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 106,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 960,020 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 2.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1.63M shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 15,136 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 9,988 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel stated it has 67,235 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 2.30 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd reported 4,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Horizon Invs Llc has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech owns 236,170 shares. Cornerstone holds 39 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 13,381 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 17,260 shares. Prelude Cap Limited holds 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 514 shares. Eaton Vance reported 784,248 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16,355 shares to 404,390 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 252,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd (CSQ).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 44,670 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 464,794 shares. Summit Strategies stated it has 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.71% or 9,373 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Motco has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 23,592 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,140 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Ycg Llc accumulated 22,938 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Newtown holds 10,354 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 18,175 were reported by Bontempo Ohly Capital Ltd. Dupont Management holds 1.06% or 457,491 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability has 106,979 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,214 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 5.87M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.82 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.