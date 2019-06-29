Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Share Price Rose While Tiger Management Lowered Stake by $40.62 Million; American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stake Has Increased by Archford Capital Strategies Llc

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 1.37 million shares traded or 46.69% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 06/28: (CDMO) (CAMP) (PRGS) (LJPC) (STZ) (BAC) (SRNE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bitcoin on the Verge of a Second Crypto Boom? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Economic Planning Gp Adv reported 12,206 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Andra Ap owns 39,200 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Psagot Investment House owns 356,530 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 2.74 million shares stake. Kames Public Limited Company owns 750,765 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roosevelt Gp Incorporated reported 162,672 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company reported 129,741 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Invest Mgmt has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 82,768 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Over $9.5 Million to Be Invested in Peoria Area Water System; Illinois American Water Is Installing Over 34000 Feet of Water Main and Rehabilitating Two Water Tanks – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why American Water Works Stock Returned 5% in May While the Market Fell 6.4% – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Indiana American Water Settlement Agreement Approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “California American Water Desalination Project Awarded $10 Million State Grant – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.