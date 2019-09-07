Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; Amerco (UHAL) Stock Price Rose While Wilen Investment Management Has Cut by $324,850 Its Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 222,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.97M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 53,700 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc has 138,825 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 31,755 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Ny holds 0.16% or 17,007 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Ltd holds 0.51% or 12,089 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 891,064 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0.97% stake. The Colorado-based Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 98,943 are owned by Community Savings Bank Of Raymore. Acropolis Investment Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matthew 25 Mngmt reported 175,000 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boltwood Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 22,792 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt stated it has 252,353 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 117,806 shares to 165,268 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 35,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $175.10M for 9.80 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.