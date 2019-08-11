Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position by $6.02 Million as Share Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Upped Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 79.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 200,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 454,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 253,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 838,138 shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 181.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 1,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3,875 shares to 39,437 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,435 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 386,695 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company reported 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 179 shares. 1,527 are held by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Profund Lc holds 4.05% or 47,289 shares. L And S Advisors Incorporated holds 8,316 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 63,231 were reported by Westpac Bk Corp. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,454 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alley Communications Ltd Liability Com has 2.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,668 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 1.27% or 5,406 shares in its portfolio. Drw Securities Llc accumulated 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Menta Capital Limited Liability stated it has 422 shares. Pecaut And stated it has 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested in 0.07% or 308,939 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc owns 13,734 shares. Natixis holds 338,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 11,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrow Lc invested in 0.25% or 20,174 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 10,041 shares stake. Blume Capital Management owns 350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 44,611 shares. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 17,727 shares. California-based Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Carroll Associate reported 600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 31,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Ameriprise reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

