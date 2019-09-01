Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Boosted by Loews Corp; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 12,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.46% or 18,430 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 4.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leavell Investment Management accumulated 0.95% or 84,159 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 3,015 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 1.75M shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Orrstown Svcs holds 10,652 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 2.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 125,480 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma accumulated 0.89% or 54,691 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 1.62% or 1.81 million shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,701 shares. Parthenon Lc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 6,054 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.24M shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67,971 shares to 4,065 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 35,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mngmt Limited Company owns 6 shares. Barnett, Tennessee-based fund reported 71 shares. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rwc Asset Management Llp invested 5.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 98,766 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,080 shares. Moreover, Shoker Invest Counsel has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 409 shares. Page Arthur B owns 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 793 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company holds 1.12M shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 148 shares. 15.75M are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Citigroup holds 0.69% or 402,174 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Advisors Ltd owns 22,395 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsr Inc has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).