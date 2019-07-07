Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Has Boosted by Focused Investors Llc; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $7.00 Million

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 19.85 million shares traded or 216.44% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $31.51 million activity. Kalb Michael Wayne had sold 200,000 shares worth $3.05 million. Kennedy Joseph T had sold 42,624 shares worth $745,468 on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 10 the insider STACK DAVID M sold $2.26M. Ekman Lars also sold $2.43 million worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Thursday, January 10. The insider Zakrzewski Joseph S sold 200,000 shares worth $3.40 million.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares to 480,500 shares, valued at $118.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,700 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).