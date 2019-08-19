Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Increased by Peak Asset Management Llc; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Increased Position by $5.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 701.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 97,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 111,236 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 1.18 million shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Connable Office has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited, Japan-based fund reported 99,940 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 52,013 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,578 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,856 were reported by Seabridge Advsr Lc. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company owns 36,490 shares. Private Asset Management has 166,363 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.9% or 162,789 shares in its portfolio. Kamunting Street Limited Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 529,288 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 116,725 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc owns 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,252 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares to 118,577 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 5,810 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Mathes Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 4,000 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 13,975 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,532 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 920,614 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 3,751 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 54,252 were reported by North Star Asset Mngmt. First Republic Investment Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.13% or 44,281 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il has 131,889 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton accumulated 3,850 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.