Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Holding by $15.29 Million; Alpine Partners Vi Raised Its Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) Position by $1.05 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 243.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 524,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 739,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 215,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 48,167 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 21/03/2018 – Blue Coat Systems LLC vs Finjan, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/21/2018; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Holdings Is Seeking a Judgment of Infringement of the Certain Patents, a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction, Damages; 10/05/2018 – Finjan Announces $10 M Shr Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 09/04/2018 – Finjan and Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement; 19/03/2018 – HALCYON MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS A 14.2 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS HOLDER HALCYON FILES 13D, MAY SEEK TALKS

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 137,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.45M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 8.26 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 861,000 shares to 214,879 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 16,477 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 59,482 shares or 4.14% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Management Group invested 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbf Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.46% or 41,000 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt Lc has 2.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 288,948 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Company holds 0.49% or 11,705 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 1.15% or 9,032 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mngmt Pro Incorporated reported 2,386 shares. Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank invested in 0.37% or 56,150 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ledyard Bank holds 0.2% or 13,527 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs accumulated 0.71% or 19,934 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 31,842 shares to 141,538 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 93,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

