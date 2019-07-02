JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) to pay $0.80 on Jul 31, 2019; Allstate Has Increased At&T (T) Stake By $6.77 Million

Allstate Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 78.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 218,476 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Allstate Corp holds 497,014 shares with $15.59M value, up from 278,538 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $243.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 32.28 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is expected to pay $0.80 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:JPM) shareholders before Jul 3, 2019 will receive the $0.80 dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co's current price of $113.68 translates into 0.70% yield. JPMorgan Chase & Co's dividend has Jul 5, 2019 as record date. May 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 12.72 million shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital holds 1.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,096 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wendell David Associate Incorporated owns 4,962 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 6,054 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 5.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.62 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 6,645 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,490 shares. Cohen Steers invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 1.06 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 11.28 million shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Limited holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,848 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 1.18M shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Llc owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,741 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 236,105 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $368.78 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 14.36% above currents $113.68 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $123 target in Wednesday, January 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Allstate Corp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 19,707 shares to 36,821 valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,242 shares and now owns 100,869 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned "Buy" rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with "Buy". UBS maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 14 with "Buy" rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0.47% or 166,569 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 32,213 are owned by S R Schill Associate. Moreover, Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept has 1.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 82,244 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 1.19% or 29.88M shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 119,416 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 800,800 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd invested in 60,329 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca holds 13,267 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 4.77M shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Lc has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.37% of the stock. 170,160 are held by Hennessy. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 19,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.