Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Maintained by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; Alleghany Upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $29.76 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive's Target Price? – Forbes" on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga" published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 498,108 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.66% or 10.25 million shares. Wellington Shields & Lc has invested 2.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.69% or 16,329 shares. Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Payden & Rygel owns 381,287 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 533,363 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 10,084 shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 2.53 million shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com holds 93,664 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca owns 4,550 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $243.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.