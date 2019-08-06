Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lowered Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 6,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603.26M, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $153.74. About 1.14M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 502,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.24 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 579,757 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Coho Prns Limited holds 0.01% or 3,341 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Company Inc Ma invested in 2,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Limited invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 6,788 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Indemnity Comm. Cambridge invested in 0.09% or 7,508 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr invested in 572,943 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il has 9,810 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Assocs Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 81,892 shares. 10,700 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Essex Finance Inc holds 2,381 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 14,586 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mutual Of America Management Llc reported 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.28M shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $339.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.08 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Est Lc owns 872,128 shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.2% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). First Republic Investment Inc has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ci Invests has 54,983 shares. 326,895 were reported by Glenmede Na. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.32% or 12,907 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 250,397 shares. Illinois-based Savant has invested 0.09% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Reilly Fincl Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 8,128 were accumulated by Conning. 9,985 were reported by Horizon Ltd Llc. Blackrock Inc stated it has 31.80 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bruni J V Company Company holds 3.12% or 94,312 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,415 shares.

