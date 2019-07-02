Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Ulysses Management Llc; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Raised Its Holding by $871,008

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,512 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 20,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 1.43M shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.84. About 8.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Basis For A Gold Stock Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Chalice Gold Mines sells its Quebec gold projects for C$12 million in shares and retains a royalty – Junior Mining Network” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 6-K AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD For: Jun 24 – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold stocks gain as futures extend six-year highs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,800 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 126,150 are owned by Jones Financial Companies Lllp. Moreover, Da Davidson And Communications has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 293,582 shares. Moreover, First Natl Communication has 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 4.36% or 232,705 shares. Cibc Asset has 480,546 shares. Headinvest Ltd has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Inv Mgmt has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reik & Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,722 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2.22M shares. West Family Invs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 5,197 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lpl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.15M shares. Summit Securities Grp Ltd holds 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,700 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “8% Shareholder Yield: JPMorgan Chase Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world’s largest 2019 IPO – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: 6.00% From This Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” with publication date: April 11, 2019.