Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $616,100 as Market Value Rose; Aes (AES) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 121,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, down from 127,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 5.34M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston has 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 19,946 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 103,472 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company invested in 1.37 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,430 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,654 shares. Continental Lc owns 44,766 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,283 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 28.34M shares. Blackrock owns 221.95M shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 967,357 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Missouri-based fund reported 42,545 shares. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,306 shares. Harvey Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,813 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com reported 53,383 shares.

More important recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 86,733 shares to 249,717 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).