Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Himax Technologies (HIMX) Holding by $2.60 Million as Share Price Declined; Advisors Preferred Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 866,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 333,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.73% or $0.3449 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3651. About 1.74 million shares traded or 39.08% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 995,305 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Ca holds 2.15% or 137,206 shares in its portfolio. Product Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.56% or 81,021 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 178,095 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,884 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 24,094 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 697 were reported by Kwmg Limited Company. Mai Mgmt invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability stated it has 8,715 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,683 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 100.95M are owned by Blackrock. Jbf Cap Incorporated has 21,000 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canopy Growth Stock Is a Buy Near $32 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Debates PepsiCo’s Q2 Earnings, Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola (KO) to Report Q2 Earnings Tuesday: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Himax Technologies Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on October 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Himax Tech: Sub-Optimal Progress – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Himax Technologies – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.