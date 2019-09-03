Jpmorgan Chase & Company Position in Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Lowered by $10.30 Million; Accenture Plc Class A New Common Stock Usd0.0000225 (ACN) Market Value Rose While Schroder Investment Management Group Has Upped Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 148,781 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A New Common Stock Usd0.0000225 (ACN) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 85,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 582,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.51M, up from 497,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A New Common Stock Usd0.0000225 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $195.81. About 722,994 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 138,807 shares to 357,209 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (Call) by 867,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put).

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 6,811 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 42,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 466,949 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability invested 0.09% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 60,300 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) or 30,418 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 10,791 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 36,000 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 64,911 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 26,094 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability holds 18,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Com has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 123,876 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Btim reported 1.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). M&R Cap Mngmt invested 2.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.64% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 363,183 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Co holds 71,728 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 1.60 million shares. Arrow Fincl reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 6,455 are held by Clark Cap Management Group Incorporated Inc. Weitz Management Incorporated holds 103,000 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.63% or 590,956 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 31,431 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.46M shares stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 415 shares. Barbara Oil has 1,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Changyou.Com Limited Adr (Each Represents 2 Class A Shares) (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 83,400 shares to 317,746 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd Usd0.1 (NYSE:TPRE) by 631,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,528 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:MMC).