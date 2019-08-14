Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Sanders Capital Boosted Holding by $24.67 Million; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $1.04 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 355,956 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 218,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.69M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.78. About 8.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 30,155 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.59% or 135,970 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 547,238 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 488,696 shares. Opus Lc reported 100,419 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cetera Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 3,500 are held by Covington Cap Mngmt. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 6,500 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 23,000 shares. Invesco invested in 183,209 shares. Millennium Llc reported 28,673 shares stake. 198,490 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.4%-Yielding Hercules Capital Remains A Strong Buy For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 9.7%-Yielding Top-Shelf Tech BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This 10.0% Yielding Tech-Focused BDC Will Likely Increase Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: This 6.25% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co reported 137,101 shares. Choate invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Limited Company holds 263,589 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp, Florida-based fund reported 41,898 shares. 44,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gladius Capital LP holds 0% or 26,522 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 31,755 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,176 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 4.50 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weitz Mngmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 242,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 106,979 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd has 1.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 356,530 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.