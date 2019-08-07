Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding By $678,888; 5 Analysts Are Bullish BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering BioDelivery (NASDAQ:BDSI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioDelivery had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Ladenburg. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Thursday, March 14 report. See BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. M Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call) stake by 122,700 shares to 25,000 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) stake by 674,000 shares and now owns 16.82 million shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) was reduced too.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates reported 7,274 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company owns 60,462 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 175,624 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company invested in 43,080 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 3,775 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 15,528 shares. Pnc Services Grp reported 14,208 shares stake. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 84,085 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 625,500 shares. Granahan Management Ma has 760,208 shares. Stephens Invest Management Gru Limited Co reported 853,034 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company has market cap of $335.68 million. The firm provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 182,429 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL – WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE