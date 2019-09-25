Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Stake Maintained by Augustine Asset Management Inc; 1607 Capital Partners Trimmed Its Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Holding by $2.24 Million; Stock Were Volatile

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 6.36M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 447,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 555,073 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 98,279 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 641,731 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 7.95M shares. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd Liability owns 250,000 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,791 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. Eqis Incorporated holds 13,449 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Invest Management has 1.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.46 million shares. Covington Mngmt has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambridge has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,037 shares. Northstar Asset reported 13,256 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 2.36% or 54,080 shares. First Foundation has invested 1.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin Com Tn invested in 24,013 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 188,776 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 3.41% less from 11.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 189,941 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 77,036 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) or 31,662 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Sit Investment Assoc Inc has invested 0.17% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.06% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Carroll has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 2.19 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 15,850 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 344,530 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors Inc reported 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 435,914 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk, a California-based fund reported 142,745 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI) by 62,700 shares to 806,906 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Invt Grade Mun Tr (NYSE:CXH) by 36,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI).

