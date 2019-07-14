Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position; 15 Analysts Are Bullish Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Last Week

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 62.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 4.14 million shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 19.75%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 10.74M shares with $213.67M value, up from 6.60 million last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $16.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 25. JMP Securities maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 25. See Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $165.0000 220.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $188.0000 220.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $231 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $208 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $201.0000 190.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $191.0000 188.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $175 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $201 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy Maintain

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 793,486 shares to 20.33 million valued at $2.50B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) stake by 33,157 shares and now owns 18,060 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Marvell Technology Group had 32 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Needham. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.15% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 1.13M shares. Sei Invests accumulated 263,799 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0% or 38,616 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 73,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 0.24% or 119,750 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 14,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested in 804,127 shares. Great Lakes holds 97,189 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Svcs Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 66,306 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested in 481,225 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Liability owns 63,970 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 120,519 shares. Us State Bank De reported 472,818 shares.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Marvell (MRVL) Up 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 0.06% or 129,690 shares. Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 4,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has 350,097 shares. Highline Capital Management L P invested 3.27% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Atika Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 90,000 shares. Tobam owns 246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 159,905 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,744 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors invested in 17,154 shares. 132 are held by Parkside Fin Bancshares And Tru. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $11.58 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $2.10 million were sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Howton David T sold $4.20M. 65,000 shares were sold by Mahatme Sandesh, worth $8.47M on Wednesday, January 30.

The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, FDP, ZBRA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Sarepta Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.