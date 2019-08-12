Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Maintained by Capital Advisors Inc; 10-15 Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $643,968

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 8.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 972,181 shares to 198,305 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,457 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.69% or 17,593 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 1.98% or 44,000 shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc owns 452,994 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.62 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 263,589 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl Management holds 2.2% or 341,930 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Lc has 3.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,108 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 35,044 shares. Bowen Hanes And Com owns 233,183 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Twin Mngmt reported 252,279 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Park Circle has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Management Incorporated holds 410,484 shares. Argent has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Georgia-based Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 8,374 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holderness Invs Communications has 22,531 shares. Becker Mgmt holds 364,118 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 573,916 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Violich stated it has 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 5,267 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 10,778 shares. Osterweis Capital Management has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). America First Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tennessee-based Ftb Incorporated has invested 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 7,584 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,215 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication owns 660,135 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio.

