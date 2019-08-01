JP Morgan Reports SBA Communications (SBAC) Downgrade and $270.0000 Target; 2 Analysts Are Bullish MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) Last Week

Trading of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)‘s shares is going to be interesting today, as JP Morgan downgraded the stock from a Overweight to a Neutral. Along the rating downgrade, JP Morgan analysts gave a target price of $270.0000 or 10.02% more.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp., a healthcare information technology company, provides an integrated suite of Web solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.13 million. It principally offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management solutions and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health record solutions, which enables clients to reduce paperwork and qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ChartsPro, a Web EHR solution; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; clearinghouse services, which enables clients to track claim status and includes batch electronic claim and payment transaction clearing services, as well as Web access for claim corrections; and electronic data interchange management system that audits, manages, and controls the exchange of information.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 50.03% less from 4.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc has 0.02% invested in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) for 14,909 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 2.47 million shares.

