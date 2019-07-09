JP Morgan Reports CorePoint Lodging Inc. Common Stock (CPLG) Downgrade and $11.0000 Target; Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Sentiment Is 0.5

JP Morgan has downgraded CorePoint Lodging Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPLG) stock to “Underweight” in analysts note made public on Tuesday, 9 July, and has set a 12 month target price at $11.0000. CPLG’s old rating was “Neutral”.

Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY) investors sentiment is 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 6 funds increased and started new positions, while 12 trimmed and sold stock positions in Lifeway Foods Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lifeway Foods Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. for 107,511 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 25,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 10,707 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 70 shares.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $50.70 million. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 17,226 shares traded. Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) has declined 45.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LWAY News: 30/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lifeway Foods; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – ON MAY 7, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CIBC BANK USA; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS – ON MAY 9, CFO JOHN WALDRON NOTIFIED OF DECISION TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE MAY 23, 2018 TO PURSUE ANOTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lifeway Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s History Month; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lifeway Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LWAY); 06/03/2018 Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release “The Kefir Cookbook” at Expo West

More notable recent Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/20/2019: LWAY,PIR,TPX,CCL,CUK – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lifeway Foods, Inc., CEO Julie Smolyansky to Present at the 13th Annual Global Dairy Congress on June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lifeway Foods Says It Plans To Enter Cannabis Market With CBD Drinkables – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 184,712 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $750.41 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CorePoint Lodging Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corepoint Lodging Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Analysts await CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 52.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CPLG’s profit will be $19.78 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by CorePoint Lodging Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.