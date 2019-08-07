JP Morgan Positive On Republic Services (RSG) with $94.0000 Target; Franklin Resources Has Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

JP Morgan analyst initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) today and set a price target of $94.0000. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 78,272 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 12.31 million shares with $800.25 million value, down from 12.39M last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 7.05M shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) stake by 273,600 shares to 1.63 million valued at $58.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 1.58 million shares and now owns 20.49 million shares. Spotify Technology S A was raised too.

The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 1.14M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 25.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $86 highest and $82 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is -3.82% below currents $88.03 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.24 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.