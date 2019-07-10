JP Morgan Positive On Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Class A Shares (ARCO) with $8.5000 Target; 1 Analysts Bullish Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Analysts at JP Morgan placed Overweight rating on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Class A Shares (NYSE:ARCO). The firm has initiated coverage in analysts report revealed to clients on Wednesday morning. JP Morgan’s target price per share gives upside of 13.64% from the company’s last stock close price.

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. See Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) latest ratings:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. It has a 31.97 P/E ratio. Croix and St.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 361,799 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 112,380 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 40.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 02/04/2018 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated owns real estate properties. The company has market cap of $779.98 million.

