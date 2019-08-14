JP Morgan Maintains a “Overweight” Rating on Diamondback Energy (FANG) and $149.0000 Target; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 19.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mount Lucas Management Lp acquired 20,909 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Mount Lucas Management Lp holds 128,694 shares with $7.70M value, up from 107,785 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $31.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.23 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC

New York: In a research note made public on 14 August, JP Morgan maintained their “Overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They currently have a $149.0000 target price per share on the firm. JP Morgan’s target gives a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s last close price.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 60.83% above currents $47.15 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Serv Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 339,640 shares. 10,419 are held by Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated. Navellier Incorporated owns 48,812 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability reported 5,917 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Destination Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,102 shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 37,396 shares. Ci Invests Inc stated it has 1.90 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 334,904 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fort LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.17% or 1.10M shares.

More recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) stake by 36,010 shares to 38,920 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) stake by 275,141 shares and now owns 254,795 shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was reduced too.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $16.30 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9. Shares for $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 3.16% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 1.68 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $155’s average target is 55.09% above currents $99.94 stock price. Diamondback had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Williams Capital Group. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.