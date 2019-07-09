JP Morgan Maintains $52.5000 Target On U.S. Bancorp Common Stock (USB), Maintains Underweight Rating; Css Has Decreased Vmware (Call) (VMW) Stake

JP Morgan have a $52.5000 target price on the stock. The target price suggests a potential downside of -1.13% from U.S. Bancorp Common Stock (NYSE:USB)‘s last stock price. This rating was disclosed in a note on 9 July.

Css Llc decreased Vmware Inc (Call) (VMW) stake by 78.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc sold 36,800 shares as Vmware Inc (Call) (VMW)’s stock rose 20.49%. The Css Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 46,800 last quarter. Vmware Inc (Call) now has $67.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 1.44M shares traded or 25.04% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 59,391 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 2.20 million shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,405 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated owns 318,774 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management accumulated 28,554 shares or 2% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 2,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 182,532 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Ny reported 3,550 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.90 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks owns 41,177 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bamco Inc stated it has 478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 1. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 11. Maxim Group maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $155 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $152 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 35.90 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.83 million activity. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by Carli Maurizio. $2.39 million worth of stock was sold by POONEN SANJAY on Tuesday, January 8. 30,095 shares valued at $4.42 million were sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P on Friday, January 11.

Css Llc increased Dexcom Inc (Prn) stake by 1.50 million shares to 11.50M valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) stake by 2.50M shares and now owns 9.01 million shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. GODRIDGE LESLIE V also sold $758,956 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv invested in 10,825 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Blair William And Il holds 0.06% or 203,909 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 107,091 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department owns 6,522 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.62% or 468,047 shares. 104,443 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 66 were reported by Camarda Financial Ltd Company. 11,898 were reported by Lee Danner Bass. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oakbrook Limited Co invested in 44,682 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Communication Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.54 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Among 2 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 4.11 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.