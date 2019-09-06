JP Morgan Keeps Ciena (CIEN) As “Overweight”; Has PT Of $50.0000; SALMAR ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (SALRF) Sellers Increased By 37400% Their Shorts

Expert analysts at JP Morgan have $50.0000 target on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN). JP Morgan’s target would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close. The rating was released in analysts note on 6 September.

SALMAR ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:SALRF) had an increase of 37400% in short interest. SALRF’s SI was 75,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37400% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $47.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, Russia, the United States, Canada, Europe, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. The Company’s activities include broodfish and smolt production, as well as marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and sale of farmed salmon and white fish. It currently has negative earnings. SalMar ASA sells its products to importers/exporters, processing companies, and retail chains through in-house sales force and/or through partners.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 1.49 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500.

