JP Morgan Keeps $239.0000 Target On Apple Inc. – Common Stock (AAPL), Keeps “Overweight” Rating; 1 Analysts Covering Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO)

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Buy” rating by Pareto on Monday, January 28. See Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) latest ratings:

In analysts report revealed to investors and clients on Tuesday, 9 July, Apple Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock had its “Overweight” Rating reaffirmed by research professionals at JP Morgan. They currently have a $239.0000 target on company. JP Morgan’s target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $920.31 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold Apple Inc. shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,246 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate holds 1.85% or 361,614 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.51% or 129,227 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Oak Lc holds 1.73% or 14,604 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 791,471 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation holds 118,218 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. First Western Capital Mngmt owns 1,278 shares. 1,310 were reported by Cap Management Va. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 857,024 were reported by Cibc World Markets. 466,592 are held by Bluestein R H &. Waverton Mngmt has 454,513 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple has $24500 highest and $140 lowest target. $202.48’s average target is 1.23% above currents $200.02 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, April 10. Monness maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $215 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity. $39,640 worth of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) was bought by Gaffney Paul G.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500.

