JP Morgan Gives Western Midstream (WES) $31.0000 Target; Armistice Capital Has Lowered By $11.60 Million Its Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stake

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) was lowered by expert analysts at JP Morgan from a Overweight rating to a Neutral rating in a analysts note sent to investors and clients on 13 August. The firm from today has a $31.0000 price target on the stock. JP Morgan’s price target gives a potential upside of 26.79%.

Armistice Capital Llc decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc sold 100,000 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 100,000 shares with $11.65M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 619,714 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Management has 25 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc has invested 0.28% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 674,437 shares. Pggm has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 114,785 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 87,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Texas-based Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.11% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Old Republic Interest has 232,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 168,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.04% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Legacy Prtn Inc accumulated 14,675 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,374 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Financial In holds 400 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Advisory Alpha Lc owns 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,353 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SJM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71 million for 16.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc increased Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) stake by 1.03 million shares to 1.13 million valued at $22.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) stake by 1.44M shares and now owns 3.32M shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was raised too.

More notable recent Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Names CEO and COO – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 15.84 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 147 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.14 million shares or 98.68% less from 86.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 27,925 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 5.3% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Western Gas has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.20’s average target is 35.79% above currents $24.45 stock price. Western Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. UBS downgraded Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral”.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 574,637 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE