JP Morgan Gives South Jersey Indus (SJI) $32.0000 Target; Deccan Value Investors LP Lowered By $9.30 Million Its Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Stake

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)’s stock declined 23.61%. The Deccan Value Investors Lp holds 6.07M shares with $321.48 million value, down from 6.25M last quarter. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.77% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 6.35 million shares traded or 173.89% up from the average. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP

JP Morgan decreased South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock to a “Neutral” rating from “Overweight”. The ratings change was shared with investors in a a research note today. The firm from today has a $32.0000 target price per share on the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife has $75 highest and $5700 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 72.82% above currents $38 stock price. Herbalife had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Friday, August 2 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 239,421 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.83 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 240,448 shares. 748,016 were accumulated by Invesco. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Burney has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Geode Limited Liability Com has 1.40 million shares. 20,200 were reported by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Aviva Pcl invested in 0.01% or 40,854 shares. Stifel has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 244,902 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.67% negative EPS growth.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 7.76% above currents $33.87 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.