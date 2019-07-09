JP Morgan Gives Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Common Stock (HLT) $102.0000 Target; Howard Capital Management Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

In a an analyst note issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 9 July, JP Morgan stated it was downgrading Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) stock from a Overweight to a Neutral. The firm has a $102.0000 PT on HLT’s stock.

Howard Capital Management increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 3,436 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Howard Capital Management holds 66,161 shares with $12.70 million value, up from 62,725 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS MARCUS HAS ORIGINATED $3BLN OF LOANS; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video)

Howard Capital Management decreased Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) stake by 4,465 shares to 59,365 valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Information Technology Sector (IYW) stake by 17,669 shares and now owns 71,018 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 1.75M shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 09/04/2018 – Hilton announces secondary offering by China’s HNA; 26/04/2018 – Hilton 1Q RevPAR $106.1; 03/04/2018 – Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Acquires Two Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotels in California and Georgia; 26/04/2018 – HILTON EXPECTS 2018 U.S. REVPAR GROWTH IN THE LOWER HALF OF 2-4 PCT SYSTEM-WIDE RANGE; 15/04/2018 – Golf-Kim, Kodaira in playoff at Hilton Head; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update; 28/03/2018 – HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC HFG.L FINAL DIV 14 PENCE/SHR; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – March-ing Right Along: Hilton Garden Inn Continues Rapid Global Growth with Four New Hotel Openings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $29.16 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 39.46 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.