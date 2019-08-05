JP Morgan Downgrades CDW (CDW); Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shorts Lowered By 2.42%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. DFS’s SI was 4.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 4.96M shares previously. With 1.71 million avg volume, 3 days are for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s short sellers to cover DFS’s short positions. The SI to Discover Financial Services’s float is 1.48%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.57 million shares traded or 32.00% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO

JP Morgan gave CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares a new “Underweight” rating in a a report revealed to clients and investors on Monday morning. This is cut from the previous “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 730,963 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. CORLEY CHRISTINA M also sold $1.38M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.49 million. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E had sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930 on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 20,013 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking invested in 0.05% or 136,744 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc owns 11,430 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Makaira Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Ent Financial Ser has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 116,947 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs L P stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 0.35% or 18,897 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,279 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,515 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 4,484 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Synovus Corporation reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Parkside Fin Bankshares & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 60 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Dupont Cap Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 46,757 shares.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.84 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 25.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -3.56% below currents $116.34 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10600 target in Friday, July 26 report. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $105 target.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW (CDW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.295 Per Share – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DFS in report on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated the shares of DFS in report on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $9200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 30. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, April 26.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.65 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 5,093 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 195,696 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 5,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 2.40M are owned by Savings Bank Of America De. Dubuque Bank & Communications reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.1% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 441,208 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated owns 5,083 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Lau Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.98% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Natixis Lp has invested 0.11% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 12,386 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Inv owns 79,049 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Twin Management has 16,990 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.