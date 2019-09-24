JP Morgan Cuts Brinker International (EAT) To “Neutral”; Next Century Growth Investors Cut By $6.09 Million Its Care Dx (CDNA) Stake

New York-listed Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), was lowered by equity research analysts at JP Morgan. JP Morgan lowered its rating on the $1.62 billion market cap company to a “Neutral” from a previous “Overweight”, but maintained its PT of $43.0000 on EAT shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Care Dx (CDNA) stake by 19.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 173,965 shares as Care Dx (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 731,460 shares with $26.33 million value, down from 905,425 last quarter. Care Dx now has $991.78M valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 527,880 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 24,494 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 100,912 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates holds 81,992 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0.44% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 15,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 11,184 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 210,240 are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,650 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Atria Investments Limited Com owns 15,877 shares. Eam Investors Ltd invested in 0.46% or 52,504 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd has invested 0.46% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 36,795 shares to 262,068 valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Waitr Holdings stake by 172,693 shares and now owns 497,734 shares. Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was raised too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $94,440 activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Baltes Kelly C., worth $60,800 on Tuesday, August 20.

Among 4 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 2.17% above currents $43.26 stock price. Brinker International had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, August 16. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4000 target in Monday, August 19 report. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,975 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,368 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 6,608 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 84,992 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,698 shares. Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.08% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Nuveen Asset Limited Company invested in 0% or 246,964 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc accumulated 37,417 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Petrus Lta reported 8,115 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 21,547 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Spark Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

