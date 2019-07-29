Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc; Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Raised Position by $3.91 Million as Shares Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 56,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.55M, up from 354,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 2.29M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (ZBRA) by 935900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,720 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $189.24. About 69,190 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 90,774 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Conestoga Capital Advsr Llc holds 2,741 shares. Eulav Asset reported 44,000 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,331 shares. Ally Inc stated it has 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vaughan Nelson Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fdx Advisors invested in 0.33% or 81,539 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 721,849 shares. 572 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Suntrust Banks holds 0.64% or 1.19 million shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 726,812 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wright Serv holds 2.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,636 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 19,310 shares to 27,808 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 52,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,111 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Zebra Technologies’ CEO Wants You to Know – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy for IoT, Cloud & Cybersecurity Growth – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,913 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company reported 990 shares stake. Capital Rech Global Invsts accumulated 0.02% or 336,549 shares. 3,430 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Lc. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 5,766 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Company stated it has 640,069 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 29,304 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs has 24,374 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 97,086 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 32,989 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 28,647 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 0% or 33 shares. 67,794 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares to 4,415 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,332 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).