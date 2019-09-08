Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Upped by Ami Investment Management Inc; Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Stake Maintained by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Management Ltd Llc Ca invested in 4% or 94,216 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,536 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 3.51M shares or 1.02% of the stock. Wafra has 61,115 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.05M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 124,259 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L owns 26,550 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 126,150 are held by Jones Fin Lllp. Qv Invsts accumulated 1,045 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has 4.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 51,109 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt invested in 23,551 shares. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Company stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,237 are owned by Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Com. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.16 million shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 767,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).