Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position Boosted by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc; Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $80.41 Million as Stock Declined

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 8,665 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877.16 million, up from 8,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 3.37M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.73M, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 125,544 shares. 70,564 were reported by Hendershot Investments. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.39% or 2.84 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc has 187,041 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Limited Com has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,708 shares. Connors Investor has 305,545 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 130,648 shares. 15,232 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 232,400 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca reported 164,100 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piedmont Inv accumulated 332,695 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park National Oh reported 929,653 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.35% or 3.62 million shares. Moreover, American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,428 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 35,565 shares. Sanders Llc stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.76% or 61,288 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 1.23% or 1.95 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,269 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry And reported 2,464 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,506 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Peddock Advsrs Llc has invested 1.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Menora Mivtachim Limited accumulated 851,422 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Moreover, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shell Asset Mngmt Comm holds 0.88% or 394,528 shares. The California-based Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Us Financials Etf Index Fd (IYF) by 250 shares to 5,740 shares, valued at $678.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Health Care (XLV) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,315 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).