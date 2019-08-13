Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $456,621; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 381,058 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 389,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 10.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JPM Stock Looks like a Great Buy, but It Just Canâ€™t Get Traction – Investorplace.com” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares to 232,901 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.