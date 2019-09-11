Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Todd Asset Management Has Boosted Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding by $4.51 Million as Valuation Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 19,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 101,876 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, up from 82,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $233.36. About 135,323 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 11,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 212,491 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.51M, up from 201,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 1.80 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 86,200 shares to 211,415 shares, valued at $33.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 216,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,450 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,030 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,725 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 3,546 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,560 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 342 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 214,474 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 8,077 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jnba Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,305 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 3,750 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 61,760 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.23% or 17,583 shares. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2,500 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Cap Management Incorporated holds 2.3% or 54,011 shares. Barnett And accumulated 1,764 shares. Private Gp holds 426,546 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Ar owns 275,061 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 60,721 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,473 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 2.31 million shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Company holds 74,386 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,440 shares. Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Albert D Mason Incorporated stated it has 2,082 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested in 331,120 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 9,424 shares. Oz LP has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).