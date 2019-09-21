Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Tnb Financial Upped Its Position by $7.58 Million; Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Its Ebix (EBIX) Holding by $2.13 Million as Shares Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 334,561 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 344.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 68,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 88,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, up from 19,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests holds 9,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Trellus Management has 30,000 shares. The New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 16,025 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.06% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 6,512 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 4,366 shares. Quantitative Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 113,699 shares stake. 51,877 are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Cornerstone Advsr owns 12 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,357 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Atwood & Palmer accumulated 140 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,393 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has invested 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Wealth holds 62,749 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Villere St Denis J And Commerce Lc has 132,125 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 253,525 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,425 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 1.73% or 168,226 shares. Private Wealth Inc stated it has 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 85,038 are owned by Girard Prns. 528,662 are owned by Williams Jones And. The New York-based Joel Isaacson & Ltd has invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jmg Fin Grp Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,747 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.59% or 21,415 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 60,676 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Qvt Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% or 39,530 shares.

