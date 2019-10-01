Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Increased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Rose While Meritage Group LP Has Cut Stake by $51.99 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 284,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, up from 280,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 113,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 872,065 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.66M, down from 985,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $549.87. About 324,667 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.39% or 45,000 shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Lc owns 31,981 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 53,845 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr owns 518,064 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Towercrest Mngmt has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2.28M shares. Moreover, Everence Capital has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 72,634 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 474,133 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,741 shares. 4.33 million are held by Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 1.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd holds 0.34% or 92,213 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil accumulated 67,000 shares. First Natl Trust stated it has 188,180 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third quarter could mark turning point in US profit cycle – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 12,842 shares to 15,032 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 3,054 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 402 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 44,039 are held by Quantitative Lc. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,210 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 450 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd invested in 38,860 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Ruggie Capital Grp owns 6 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Maple Capital Management stated it has 1,220 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,011 shares. Fil owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,516 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 606 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 46,343 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).