Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Becker Capital Management Inc; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Boosted Position

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 7,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 702,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.14M, up from 695,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 11/05/2018 – VESUVIUS PLC VSVS.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 760P FROM 745P; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 122,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 261,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, up from 139,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8,530 shares to 419,705 shares, valued at $33.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,514 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davis Prtn Lc has 2.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 250,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc reported 54,866 shares stake. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited holds 1.59% or 22,508 shares. At National Bank stated it has 34,852 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hyman Charles D invested in 1.31% or 126,086 shares. Ar Asset Inc holds 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 81,134 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connors Investor Service reported 157,646 shares. 8,881 are held by Whitnell &. Hengehold Cap Lc invested in 25,108 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.54% or 281,490 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 120,519 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 143,990 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv Management holds 74,325 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 5,293 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,070 shares. The Illinois-based Interactive has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dodge And Cox invested 1.94% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Southport Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 615,598 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,767 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 15,095 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 33,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Ltd holds 0.05% or 16,422 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.88% or 108,802 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,997 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California-based Private Ocean has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 161,750 shares to 953,061 shares, valued at $56.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C).

