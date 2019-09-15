Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Has Increased by Rockland Trust Co; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Sk Telecom Company LTD (Adr) (SKM) as Stock Value Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Company Ltd. (Adr) (SKM) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 54,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The hedge fund held 444,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81M, up from 390,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Company Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 179,756 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 2,999 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 21,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 18,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Invsts Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 936,600 shares. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1.45% or 775,246 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,458 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 68,158 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Co reported 116,723 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macroview Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zwj Counsel Incorporated reported 2.5% stake. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 64,455 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Pl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,000 shares. State Street Corp has invested 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilltop Holdings invested in 33,239 shares. 20,409 are held by Koshinski Asset. Beutel Goodman & Ltd accumulated 646,427 shares. First City Inc owns 17,740 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 4,293 shares to 22,070 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Preferred & Income Sec (PFF) by 10,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,467 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Investorplace.com" on September 04, 2019