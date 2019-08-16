Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder South State Has Decreased Stake; Private Ocean Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Cut as Share Price Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92 million, down from 180,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 8.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 2.20M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.06 million for 35.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 43,667 shares to 286,734 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.